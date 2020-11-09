Bright Memory gets launch trailer on Xbox Series X / S

Bright Memory is one of the launch games confirmed for the Xbox Series X / S, and because of that the production company FYQD-Studio, together with the distributor Playism, released one last video of the game.

The trailer you see below gives an idea of what this game will be like, which mixes first person shooting and action. Controlling Agent Sheila this year (the story takes place in 2020), it is necessary to put yourself in the path of a group that intends to steal a substance capable of bringing the dead back to life.

Bright Memory will be available in the Microsoft Store starting this Tuesday (10th).



