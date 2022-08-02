Brie Larson was photographed wearing a Grunt hat, and now I’m sad that I don’t have a Grunt hat

Marvel stars love to promote their colleagues, characters and future Marvel movies in every possible way. This became apparent recently when Karen Gillan from Guardians of the Galaxy admitted that she likes to watch reaction videos to Avengers: Finale in her spare time. Now we have a new case of MCU stars boosting their favorites when Brie Larson was photographed wearing a Groot hat. And by the way, I’m sad now that I don’t have a Groot hat.

Logging into her personal Twitter account (possibly in between filming her role in Fast X), Brie Larson took a photo, which you can see below. It’s a proud fan presentation considering how happy she looks in a hat. Although, if there were any doubts about Brie Larson’s connection to nature inside and outside the Marvel Cinematic universe, you can check the accompanying signature:

Brie Larson’s message seems even more relevant when you recall the fact that she is actually making a movie with the voice of Groot himself, Vin Diesel. And judging by the way Diesel welcomed Larson into the Fast Saga family, we can say that Groot is also a big fan of hers. Maybe that’s why she got a chic hat, since his further role in the MCU is certainly connected with some trade ties.

Honestly, who isn’t a big fan of Groot? Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 stars are clearly a fan favorite, and this popularity is confirmed by the development of the upcoming Disney series + “I am Groot”, which will be released in less than two weeks. The more I think about it, I’m sad that I don’t have a Groot cap to show my support… which only makes me sadder, because this character has a lot of potential, and Carol Danvers is involved in it!

Since both Captain Marvel and Groot are characters from the cosmic side of the MCU, these two titans clearly have to meet, right? Phase 5 and 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe already seem to be on the right track; especially with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Marvels coming out just a few months apart. There’s a lot of space in the next two phases, and it’s not just potatoes on the big screen.

Even in the Disney+ sphere, we’ve seen Captain Marvel appear in a pretty big cameo in the finale of “Miss Marvel,” which only contributes to her return to the screen. Maybe there’s some sort of appearance planned for this year’s Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special, where Brie Larson will stop by to sing a Christmas carol with this forest friend. Although you have to wonder how “Sleigh Ride” translates into Groot’s native language, and whether a person will be able to keep up at all.

It’s a fleeting sadness when you think about it, because me, Brie Larson and everyone interested in a full-fledged return of the Guardians still have a lot of time to grab some of the gear. With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, “Miracles” and “Fast and Furious X” all falling at different points in the 2023 movie schedule, it doesn’t seem like there’s a need for a Groot hat at this point.

Unless you’re a Disney+ subscriber who really really wants to wear it to the premiere of “I am Groot” on August 10, 2022. In this case, you can place this order after making sure that your membership is in order.