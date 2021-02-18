Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page cast in Dungeons & Dragons

Those responsible for the film adaptation of Dungeons & Dragons have just confirmed another star in the cast of the film expected for 2022. Regé-Jean Page, from the Bridgerton series, one of the most watched in the history of Netflix, will join names like Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith, according to Variety.

Johnathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley will direct and write the script based on a draft by Michael Gilio, consolidating a partnership already seen in other films, such as Spider-Man: Homecoming and I Want to Kill My Boss.

Present in games, animations and films for more than 40 years, Dungeons & Dragons, this time, will receive the attention of major studios, being financed by Hasbro / eOne and Paramount.

For now, the details of the new adventure in cinemas are scarce, but it is known that Regé-Jean will have a prominent role. In addition, Derek Kolstad, creator of the John Wick franchise, will be the screenwriter for the new Dungeons & Dragons series, produced by Hasbro.