Bridgerton: What we suspected about the next love story of one of the brothers

With the end of the second season of Bridgerton, viewers have been wondering what the next love story will be that the show adapts for its third installment. According to the series, it will seek to adapt the love stories of each brother, according to the books. But, who will be the last of them 8?

The first season of Bridgerton focused on the love story of Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page). While the second installment, which premiered on March 25, 2022, focused on the older brother, Anthony (Jonathan Baily) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), although they had some complications, they managed to establish their commitment.

But now, viewers are eager to find out which of the Bridgerton brothers will be the one to romance and who will be the last one fans of the Netflix drama will see. However, based on comments from the showrunner and director, the same order of the books in the series will not be followed. According to the books, after Anthony, the next to fall in love will be Benedict (played by Lucas Thompson). Although it seems that the producers will skip this story to focus on another. In fact, some fans believe that Colin (Luke Newton) will be the next to have his love story.

However, they are all guesses, since there are a total of eight Bridgerton siblings, so now that Daphn and Anthony are engaged there are only 6 of them left. But, due to the age of the last brothers, everything seems to indicate that the next story for Bridgerton season 3 will be between Benedict and Colin.

List of Bridgerton brothers

Anthony Bridgerton

Benedict Bridgerton

Daphne Bridgerton

Colin Bridgerton

Eloise Bridgerton

Francesca Bridgerton

Gregory Bridgerton

Hyacinth Bridgerton

As for the last of the Bridgertons to marry, the books reveal that Gregory (Will Tiston) and Hyacinth are the youngest. Although Hyacinth (Florence Hunt) is the last sister, she marries before Gregory. Which means that Gregory is the last to marry, doing so in the eighth book entitled “On the way to the wedding”, at the age of 19.

It only remains to wait for the renewal of the drama by the Netflix platform, to confirm which of the Bridgerton brothers will now receive a beautiful love story that will take him to the altar, so that all viewers can enjoy.