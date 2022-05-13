Bridgerton: What We Suspect About The Relationship Between These Epic Drama Characters

In Bridgerton Season 2, a few jaws were heard to drop and some eyes widened at recent events. But if there’s one couple audiences have been waiting to see interact within this epic story, it’s Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan), but what about them? Spoiler alert!

It seems that now Lady Whistledown, the character who knew and told everything in a publication and who until recently had a hidden identity. And then it became known that at the end of season 1 of Bridgerton, she was Penelope Featherington, and everything indicates that this fictional character is interfering to complicate the romance of Penelope and Colin in Bridgerton. Lady Whistledown’s society newspapers are fed with gossip and scandals, making it impossible and unstrategic to reveal the identity of who writes these texts. Therefore, it would be a difficult situation in the relationship that begins between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton compromising their future.

When the audience learned that Penelope was actually Lady Whistledown at the end of Bridgerton season 1, it was confirmed that she was the same gossip writer, who exposed Marina’s pregnancy to everyone in an attempt to prevent Colin from marrying her. she. The detail is that she could not imagine the truth that she had behind her. Well, for her, she was doing what was necessary because she had feelings for Colin, that if she had married Marina, she might have been surprised to learn that Marina was pregnant, but Penelope was mainly protecting herself because, by marrying, Colin would finally have him. made inaccessible to her.

In Bridgerton Season 2, Lady Whistledown wrote a scathing story about Eloise’s interests in radical politics and women’s rights. Penelope’s actions betray Eloise’s trust and cause a rift in her friendship. She also creates another scandal for the Bridgerton family to deal with and embarrasses them after they trusted Penelope and revealed her secrets, which could put her at odds with Colin in the next season.

What’s happening is that Lady Whistledown only writes about people Colin cares deeply about and this could represent a hurdle they’ll have to overcome before entering a romantic relationship. Meanwhile, Colin wouldn’t react well to how Penelope treated Marina and Eloise as Lady Whistledown, regardless of the reasons. Trust must be earned first in case he learns of Penelope’s identity. Lady Whistledown’s personality, Penelope’s, and the gossip she writes about could be a source of great conflict between them.

In Bridgerton season 2 the role of Nicola Coughlan confirmed that she was not ready to give up being Lady Whistledown. The reasons are various, but she had power as a writer to begin with in a way that she didn’t have in other aspects of her life. However, coming out of Whistledown must be the first thing Penelope does if she and Colin are going to have an open and honest relationship in future seasons.