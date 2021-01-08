Bridgerton: what to expect from season 2 of the show

In a recent conversation with the website Decider, the Bridgerton cast took the opportunity to comment on their expectations for the second season of the Netflix series. Phoebe Dynevor, Nicola Coughlan, Adjoa Andoh and Claudia Jessie believe their characters will have surprises in the next wave of episodes.

The plot approaches a young woman named Daphne who is determined to live a great love with the charming Simon. After many conflicts full of drama, it seems that we had a kind of happy ending.

“There’s never really a happy ending, is there?” commented Phoebe Dynevor throughout the conversation. “Love always takes on new forms and is constantly changing, so there will always be obstacles in the relationship between Daphne and Simon, which is always very interesting to explore,” added the actress.

Adjoa Andoh, interpreter of Lady Danbury, said that she was eager to see how her character could collaborate with the development of new characters. “I would love to see you develop great female friendships to make things happen,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Claudia Jessie hopes that Daphne’s younger sister Eloise will make her debut in the wedding market.

“The idea of ​​Eloise being able to be in that environment doing everything her way is the funniest thing in the world,” said the actress with a laugh. “Can you imagine her dancing with someone? She would be terrified and that would be incredible, ”she reported.

She also commented on the relationship with her best friend, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), who has her big secret revealed. “I’m sure everything will change, but they are still best friends,” she said.

Nicola Coughlan agrees with the castmate. “I’m hating to think about all the things that are going to happen to Eloise,” she said, defending her character. The actress added that, in the books, she is very calm. “It makes me feel bad inside,” she added.

Bridgerton’s first season is still available on Netflix.