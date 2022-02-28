Bridgerton: What is the new spin-off of the Netflix period series based on?

Ever since the Netflix show Bridgerton premiered in December 2020, it has been one of the most talked about shows ever, especially thanks to its intimate scenes. Because the show was so incredibly successful, its creators decided to expand the Bridgerton universe. So while the second season of the show is set to premiere soon, there is also more that viewers can expect from the creators of the series.

Today, we take a look at everything we know about the upcoming Bridgerton spinoff. From whether it is also based on the same novels to when fans can expect it to come out. Fans of the period drama Bridgerton were delighted to learn that a spin-off is in the works. As mentioned, the show will revolve around a young queen Charlotte, giving viewers a glimpse of how she became the queen everyone knew in Bridgerton.

Those who watched Bridgerton surely know that the series is based on books. The author of the novels is Julia Quinn and her Bridgerton book series consists of the books The Duke and I (2000), The Viscount Who Loved Me (2000), An Offer From a Gentleman (2001), Romancing Mister Bridgerton (2002 ), To Sir Phillip, with Love (2003), When I Was Wicked (2004), It’s in His Kiss (2005), On the Way to the Wedding (2006), and The Bridgertons: Happily Ever After (2013).

Like the show, the books are also set in the world of Regency-era London and follow a multitude of characters. The creators of the show have revealed that the second season will be based on the second book in the series, and they expect Bridgerton to have a total of eight seasons, one for each book! However, Bridgerton is based on a series of books, but his upcoming spin-off is not. The famous producer did not work as a writer on the first season of Bridgerton, however, she will be the name behind the writing of the spin-off show.

While everyone is excited to find out who they will include in the cast of the upcoming spin-off, no one has been named so far. Since the show will go back in time and show the youth of Queen Charlotte, it is not yet clear if Golda Rossiuvel, who plays her in Bridgerton, will appear in the spin-off. Either way, there’s no doubt that the creators of the show will cast talented actors just like they did with the original show.

An official release date for the spin-off show has yet to be announced. However, production on the show should currently be underway, meaning filming is expected to begin later this spring. While it’s impossible to say exactly when the show might hit the streaming service, fans are hopeful that they’ll be able to enjoy the spinoff sometime in early 2023.