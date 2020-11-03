Bridgerton: watch Shonda Rhimes series trailer on Netflix!

On Tuesday (3), Netflix released the first official trailer for the series Bridgerton, led by Shonda Rhimes. The production will reach the streaming catalog in December and has already attracted attention due to some images released.

Bridgerton marks the debut of Shonda Rhimes, creator of Grey’s Anatomy, on streaming platforms and possibly also the foray of the producer and screenwriter on new projects directly into these display windows.

The trailer presents a little of the universe that the series will address, also showing some of the antics of Lady Whistledown (played by Julie Andrews). Even without showing her face during the video, she says it could cause scandals for everyone, if necessary.

Check out:

The series chronicles the life and secrets of young singles in England during the British Regency period, focusing especially on the Bridgertons’ oldest daughter, Daphne (played by Phoebe Dynevor). The girl will be confronted at all times, in addition to being the target of various gossip and intrigue.

It is worth remembering that Bridgerton is based on a novel of the same name written by Julia Quinn. Quinn’s books have appeared on several bestseller lists in several countries. One of the success factors may be related to the identification on the part of the readers with the involving narrative and full of twists and turns.

The cast also features Regé-Jean Page, Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Ruby Barker, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Luke Newton, Ruby Stokes, Will Tilston, Florence Hunt, Ruth Gemmell, Bessie Carter, among other names.

In addition to Shonda Rhimes in executive production alongside Betsy Beers, Chris Van Dusen will act as a showrunner. The episodes were directed by Julie Ann Robinson, Sheree Folkson, Tom Verica and Alrick Riley.

Bridgerton will premiere on December 25, 2020 on Netflix.



