Bridgerton: This is what Shonda Rhimes really thinks of Regé-Jean Page’s departure

The second season of Bridgerton is weeks away from reaching the Netflix screens again, this has caused great emotion for all, because this drama has become one of the most watched of this entire streaming platform, however, After hearing that the 33-year-old actor, Regé-Jean Page, who would have given life to Simon Bassett, will no longer appear, he destroyed the illusions of many.

The charming Duke of Hastings is no longer in the cast, yet fans cannot forget his excellent role in this romantic drama. However, viewers weren’t the only ones to be disappointed in his departure – Bridgerton creator Shonda Rhimes has some thoughts on his departure as well.

The Emmy-nominated actor made an everlasting impression on Bridgerton fans. It’s no wonder that when Page announced his departure from the show, fans were unwilling to accept the news.

In one of the interviews with Shonda Rhimes, she revealed that she supported this decision of the actor, thus announcing it: “With good reason, she said: ‘I signed up to do this charming story, this story with a closed ending. I’m fine! ‘”, She explained herself. “I don’t blame him for that. I think he was very smart to leave perfection for perfection. ”

Additionally, she also spoke about the reaction her fans have had to her firing from Bridgerton. “I understand his desperation.” They were some of the words of the creator of this exquisite novel.

Sadly, Shonda Rhimes has little hope that Regé-Jean Page will return to the show in the near future, this is how she detailed it: “Now he’s a huge star” … being on the back burner doesn’t make any sense to me. ‘What would he do?’ is what I like to say. ”

Although this young actor will no longer be present, she revealed her enthusiasm for continuing to watch this story. “I have nothing but enthusiasm for Bridgerton to continue his steam train and conquer the world.” Now we just have to wait until next March 25 to see its premiere on Netflix.