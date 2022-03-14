Bridgerton: These are all the official photos of season 2 of the Netflix drama

It’s true that Bridgerton season 2 is taking a totally different approach than what all viewers saw in the first installment with Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page). However, this does not mean that there will not be a new love full of adventures and this is how the Netflix platform has been revealing it with these official photos.

The hit Shondaland from creator Chris Van Dusen and based on the best-selling book series by Julia Quinn puts the spotlight for Bridgerton season 2 on the eldest son of the Bridgerton family, Anthony (Jonathan Baile), as he sets out to find partner. Unlike his sister, Anthony isn’t exactly worried about falling in love, but more about finding a steady partner who can help him uphold the family name.

Anthony finds himself more driven by duty, but his quest seems impossible until he becomes fascinated by the idea of ​​courting Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran), a newcomer to Indian high society with her older sister Kate (Simone Ashley). and his mother Mary (Shelley Conn). Although Edwina is instantly charmed, Kate is not so easily swayed by her, especially when she learns the true nature of her pursuit of Edwina.

Determined to prevent her sister from marrying without love, Kate does everything in her power to keep Anthony and Edwina apart. But with each passing verbal fight, Kate and Anthony grow closer, complicating everything and slowly creating huge sparks between them. Although there are many more official photos, you can see below the most important ones that we have considered from season 2 of Bridgerton.

On the other hand, the story that has been revealed of Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) as the mysterious gossip columnist Lady Whistledown. She keeps all the viewers excited, because this time she will have a new person to include in her gossip paper. Sadly, Daphne is absent from the posters for the second installment of Bridgerton, but she will continue to appear in the series in a smaller role.

So far it has been confirmed that Bridgerton’s return is imminent as the Netflix platform gives way to the second season of the drama set in the Regency era for March 25.