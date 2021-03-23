Bridgerton stars and The Hobbit cast in the drama

Netflix announced on Monday (22) the names of seven actors who will join the cast of The Witcher in Season 2. The series is an adaptation of the books written by Andrzej Sapkowski and the trilogy of video games of the same name. Among the highlights are stars from series like Bridgerton and the movie The Hobbit.

Adjoa Andoh, from Bridgerton, will play Priestess Nenneke. Meanwhile, Cassia Clare, known as Brave New World, plays Philippa Eilhart, advisor to King Vizimir II and leader of witches. Simon Callow, from Four Weddings and a Funeral, will be Codrinher, partner of Detective Fenn, played by Liz Carr, from Devs.

Graham McTavish, from The Hobbit, will be a spy for Redania, while Kevin Doyle, from Downton Abbey, plays Ba’lian, a character who has never been seen in The Witcher universe. Finally, we have Chris Fulton, also from Bridgerton, as Rience, a magician in charge of finding Cirilla after the massacre in Cintra.

Learn more about The Witcher season 2

To date, Netflix has not yet released the release date for the new episodes of the series. According to the synopsis, the wizard Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) will take Cirilla to his childhood home in Kaer Morhen. While kings, elves, humans and demons fight for supremacy, Geralt takes on the mission to protect Cirilla at any cost – even if his greatest threat is the power within himself.

So, what did you think of the new actors in the cast of The Witcher?