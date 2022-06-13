Bridgerton Star Reveals Her Perfect Anthony and Kate Storyline in Season Three

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley has revealed her perfect season three storyline for Kate and Anthony. The record-breaking season of “Bridgerton” 2 for Netflix showed that the romantic series shifted the focus from Daphne Phoebe Dynevor and her husband Simon (Less often Jean Page) to her older brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey). In the last part, Anthony plunges into a love triangle with two newcomers to “Tone”, Sharma’s sisters Kate (Ashley) and Edwina (Charitra Chandran). After a stressful and turbulent journey, Kate and Anthony eventually teamed up by the end of the second season of the Bridgerton series.

In the last scene of the second season of the Bridgerton series, Kate and Anthony remained happy newlyweds, and now Kate, along with her husband, receives the title of Viscountess. While the third season of Bridgerton will focus on the relationship between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), Kate and Anthony are expected to return in supporting roles as members of the wider Bridgerton family. , and Ashley confirmed her participation back in March. This will keep up with Daphne’s return in season two, allowing a glimpse of her and Simon’s young child after their romance in season one. Page, however, did not return after leaving Bridgerton altogether.

Now Ashley has revealed her perfect storyline for Kate and Anthony’s own comeback in season 3 of Bridgerton. However, Ashley also had in mind one very specific development of Kate and Anthony’s narrative: they will have children of their own. Read her comments below:

“I am very happy to see Kate becoming a Viscountess and head of the family… I think she has a lot to learn from Anthony. Simply put, a child. Maybe it will happen, and maybe it won’t. But hopefully it will happen.”

Considering that Dynevor’s Daphne Bridgerton not only returned in the second season, but also played a fairly significant role in Anthony’s storyline, it’s possible that viewers will see a lot of Kate and Anthony in the third season. Perhaps the couple will take on the role of Daphne in the second season. accompanying Colin during his upcoming love troubles. In the original series of novels about Bridgerton by Julia Quinn, Kate and Anthony have four children — Edmund, Miles, Charlotte and Mary. Given the history of the Netflix series, which largely remains true to Quinn’s work, it is likely that Ashley will fulfill her wish, and that their children will move from page to screen in the third season of Bridgerton.

Of course, Kate and Anthony’s children will by no means be in the spotlight of the 3rd season of “Bridgerton”, if they appear. Along with the already confirmed main plot of the novel centered on Penelope and Colin, the third season also has the aftermath of Eloise’s discovery of Lady Whistledown. When Kate and Anthony take on their new roles as the heads of the Bridgerton family, they are guaranteed to face a new set of challenges as Kate’s sons-in-law are increasingly drawn into the drama of Tone. Nevertheless, it will no doubt be interesting to see how stubborn and smart Kate will take on her new role as Viscountess in season 3 of Bridgerton, and whether she and Anthony will quarrel again over the management of the family.