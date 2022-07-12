“Bridgerton” star Reggie-Jean Page defends Florence Pugh after “Dune”: Part Two The star was ashamed of her body because of a transparent dress

Fashion on the red carpet often gives celebrities the opportunity to express themselves by wearing something riskier. But whether it’s a no-pants Megan Fox moment or a see-through Zoey Kravitz, bold fashion can open women up to feedback of all kinds. And unfortunately, many people can be quite nasty in their comments. Florence Pugh was the last actress to experience this kind of body shame when she released a nipple at the Valentino Haute Couture fashion show in Paris, and the Bridgerton star Jean-Jean Page didn’t suffer from it.

The “Dunes: Part Two” actress made a splash at the Valentino show among a number of other bold fashion statements by wearing a bright pink tulle ball gown that was completely transparent. Obviously, some social media users grabbed for pearls because of the opportunity to see Florence Pugh’s nipples through the dress, and less often-Jean Page came out in her defense. In his Instagram stories, Page shared a photo of Oppenheimer’s actress and, repeating Pugh’s own question, asked:

Which. Constitute. So. Terrible?

Florence Pugh asked the same thing in a lengthy Instagram post that said she was puzzled by how men could “completely destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for all to see.” Less often, Jean Page not only asked what was so special about the actress’ dress exposing her nipples, but also called on men to hold each other accountable when they witness such misogyny.In the caption to his post , he wrote:

Read the headline. Look at you guys. Then take a look at your mates and take a step forward when it’s time to take a step forward. When the boys are out of order, say the word. The weirdest thing about misogyny is that men actually listen to other men, so do your bit, because the next few years in particular will be a really good time to listen and take some responsibility for everyone’s sake.

A little louder for the people behind! I like that Jean-Jean Page not only stands up for his fellow actress, but also puts the responsibility on other men to do the same. Although, unfortunately, this message reaches some people only when it is delivered by a man, and not by the woman herself, which is why the “Gray Man” actor’s call to action is so important.

Florence Pugh, meanwhile, doesn’t seem to have suffered too much from trolls. She said she knew there would be comments about her dress and she really wanted to wear it. She even posted more pictures in her Instagram stories for those “who were horrified by my bites.”

The actress rarely disappoints when it comes to bold fashion decisions, but fans are also excited to see her upcoming work on the big screen. Florence Pugh is part of the impressive cast of Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” due in theaters in 2023, and will also appear in “Dune: Part Two” (which boasts its rather stacked cast). While we are waiting for these projects, take a look at our 2022 film release schedule to find out which films will be released in the near future.