Bridgerton Star Hints at Anthony’s Role in Season Three

Jonathan Bailey discusses Anthony’s role in season 3 of Bridgerton. Although Bailey has played Anthony, Bridgerton’s older brother, since season 1, in season 2 he appeared as one of two romantic characters. The recent season, which was released in March, explored Anthony’s complex dynamic with the Charm sisters as he maintained a relationship with Edwina while trying to contain his feelings for Kate. Although there were a lot of bumps along the way, the second season ended with Kate and Anthony happily married and looking forward to their future together.

This closure made many viewers think about the roles of Kate and Anthony in the third season of Bridgerton. Fortunately, the return of Bailey and Simone Ashley, who plays Kate, has been confirmed. However, since the upcoming season will focus on the love story of Colin and Penelope, it is unclear how big their roles will be. For her part, Ashley feels there is still a lot to explore, showing that she really wants to see Anthony and Kate as partners who take on life together and take care of the Bridgerton house.

In an interview with TheWrap, Bailey shared his enthusiasm that the love story of Colin and Penelope will take center stage in the third season of Bridgerton. He also teased what role Anthony might play in their romance. Check out his comment below:

I think it’s great. I supported Phoebe [Dynevor as Daphne in the first season], and I loved it, and I supported Simone when she came, and Charitra [Chandran], and got this amazing experience. And yes, I can’t wait. And I’ll be so proud to see Luke [Newton] take over Bridgerton’s baton. And yes, I couldn’t wish for anything else. And it’s also very important to be there because obviously [Anthony] is the big brother, but in order to make room and make sure they also have their amazing exciting love story.

Bailey deftly avoids discussing the specific details of the story from season 3 of “Bridgerton,” probably because the cast is just now preparing to shoot new episodes. This means that there are at least a few months left before the broadcast of season 3, and it may not even be released until 2023. Given the return of the show in such a distant future, it makes sense that the Bridgerton stars want to keep some mystery. However, Bailey’s comment hints at what viewers can expect from Anthony in season 3.

Firstly, it looks like Anthony will be part of Colin’s support system as he goes through his likely whirlwind romance with Penelope. This will be an interesting contrast to Anthony’s role in the first season, where he claimed to support Daphne and her desires, but instead spent most of the season belittling her. In Anthony’s behavior towards Colin in season 3 of Bridgerton, there is an opportunity to show the growth he experienced in season 2 through his relationship with Kate. However, Bailey seems happy to take a step back in the new season and let Colin and Penelope’s love story shine through. We hope that Kate and Anthony have established themselves as a fan favorite couple, and Bridgerton will be able to find a balance between further exploring their relationship and focusing on the new novel of the series.