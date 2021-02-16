Bridgerton: Simone Ashley is scheduled for season 2

Netflix’s most successful series, Bridgerton, has just cast actress Simone Ashley, Olivia from Sex Education, to star in Season 2 alongside Jonathan Bailey.

Ashley will play Kate Sharma, an independent woman who is new to the world of high society in which the series takes place.

When Bridgerton was renewed, the streaming released a letter from Lady Whistledown that said: “This author has been informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton will dominate the social season. I will get my pen ready to report all his romantic activities ”. Thus, it is certain that the next season will be focused on Anthony and his love life.

Chris Van Dusen, the show’s showrunner, recently spoke with Today Show about his plans. He said that, after leaving the older Bridgerton at a crossroads at the end of the season, he is eager to find out how he will face the marriage market.

The creator also adds that many new characters will be introduced next year. Dunsen ensured that this romance, between Anthony and Kate, will be beautiful and moving, just like Daphne and Simon’s.

Bridgerton: learn more about Season 2

Earlier this year, the letter from Lady Whistledown, released by Netflix, announced the renewal of the series for the 2nd season. His newsletter also predicted that production would return in mid-April 2021, suggesting that the new episodes could be released later this year.

Actor Jonathan Bailey, interpreter of Anthony Bridgerton, commented, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, that the novel by Daphne and Simon was a great introduction to the universe of Bridgerton, but that there are still many incredible characters with interesting lives.

Stay tuned for more news about Bridgerton season 2!