Bridgerton: Series Will Get spin-off Focused on Queen Charlotte

Bridgerton: Netflix announced on Friday (14) that Bridgerton will win a spinoff series focused on the story of Queen Charlotte. The production, which still has no release date and no official name, will join the 2nd, 3rd and 4th seasons that are already confirmed.

In addition to showing the queen’s rise and life, young women Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury will also appear on the show. Shonda Rhimes will be a screenwriter and executive producer alongside Betsy Beers and Tom Verica.

“Many viewers never knew Queen Charlotte’s story before Bridgerton brought her into the world and I am thrilled that this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton,” said Bela Bajaria, head of Global TV at Netflix, in communicated.

A minha rainha 👑 Além das temporadas 2, 3 e 4 de Bridgerton, que já estão confirmadas, também estou produzindo uma minissérie focada na Rainha Charlotte e sua história. E claro, as jovens Violet Bridgerton e Lady Danbury também estão confirmadas. pic.twitter.com/ow0QhFWeRh — netflixbrasil (@NetflixBrasil) May 14, 2021

In addition to the spinoff news, Netflix and Shondaland revealed that Jess Brownell will be the showrunner for seasons 3 and 4 of the series. Brownwell was executive editor for the 1st and 2nd seasons, which is currently being filmed in the UK.

“We have worked with Jess Brownell for more than a decade and have long wanted to find the right project to put in your hands. When it came time to pass the baton, I knew that this unique voice was vital to the future of the show, ”said Rhimes.

Bridgerton has become one of Netflix’s biggest recent hits and is based on a series of books by writer Julia Quinn. Season 2 will be based on the writer’s 2nd book and will show Lord Anthony’s search for a bride.