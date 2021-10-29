Bridgerton: Series Ends Season 2 Recordings; See Photo!

Bridgerton: This Friday (29), actress Nicola Coughlan shared on her Twitter profile an image that seems to indicate the end of the recording of the 2nd season of Bridgerton, a Netflix series.

The photo, which is nothing more than a cake with the symbol of the series, was revealed in a fun way by Lady Whistledown, a pseudonym used by Penelope Featherington to publish her gossip column in the series. In addition, in a tone of gratitude and enthusiasm, Coughlan suggested that he was anxious for the new episodes to reach the public and confirmed the release for 2022, as yet without a defined date.

Check out the publication below:

Any that’s a wrap on Pen 🌼 I can’t wait to share this season of Bridgerton with you, it’s been a complete joy. I’m so proud and so excited for you all to see it. See you in 2022/1814 Yours Truly,

Lady Whistledown🪶 pic.twitter.com/ILtEyah4CW — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) October 29, 2021

Season 2 of Bridgerton, a series based on Julia Quinn’s period books, will feature Phoebe Dynevor, (Daphne Bridgerton) Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton) and Julie Andrews (voice of Lady Whistledown) while Rupert Evans, Charithra Chandran and Simone Ashley make production debuts respectively as young Edmund Bridgerton, Edwina Sharma and Kate Sharma.

While Bridgerton Season 2 has yet to receive an official date, Netflix has already confirmed the renewal for a third and fourth cycle.