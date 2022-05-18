Bridgerton Season 3: Showrunner Explains The Truth Behind The Change In The Drama

Bridgerton, is the most successful period drama on the Netflix streaming platform. The series debuted in December 2020 and has since held the top spots in the service’s Top 10, as one of the most watched shows globally. The series returned to fans’ screens in March of this year with season 2, narrating a new story centered on the older brother of the Bridgerton dynasty.

Bridgerton fans know that the Chris Van Dusen-created drama is a television adaptation of the Julia Quinn books. Therefore, it is common for viewers who have read the literary work to expect a development on the screen following the sequence of the written saga, as has happened until now.

Although this order was followed with season 2 of the Netflix series, a big change is coming with the next installment of Bridgerton, as revealed on Monday. Fans were surprised by the news and wondering why the television adaptation does not continue with the sequence it has maintained until now and why the next story is not inspired by Quinn’s third novel.

The revelation was made public by Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton, a character who has an affair with Colin (Luke Newton) and whose story will be addressed in season 3 of the hit Netflix show. The news was later made official through social media as the drama released a statement confirming the change.

In this sense, the new showrunner of Bridgerton, Jess Brownwell revealed in an interview with Variety what was the reason for the decision about the change in season 3 of the period drama. And just as fans suspected, that has to do with the most recent development in Penelope and Colin’s story arcs in the second installment.

“I really feel like it’s Colin and Penelope’s time. Because we’ve been seeing these two actors on our screens since Season 1, we’ve already invested quite a bit in them. We know who they are as people,” says Brownwell.

“I feel like, especially in the last season, there are these tense moments between them where Colin walks the line of almost realizing that Penelope has feelings for him, but he doesn’t. dynamic, we wanted to bring her into her season. It really felt like the perfect time to start.”

The showrunner went on to say that the series has already set itself apart from the books in a big way by having an ensemble cast. Bridgerton’s written saga really does focus on one romantic couple at a time, and maybe the brothers have a little cameo here and there, but they don’t have full stories, she added. And as for Benedict, he will have his own season later on.

“In that way, even though we’re reversing the order of the books, I think all the people you’d expect to see: Benedict, who is book three, will be a vital part of season 3.”