Bridgerton Season 3: Production announces what we suspected of Benedict Bridgerton

Last March 25, the second season of Bridgerton was released, after a long pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and after having spent time without a new action on the screens, finally the fans of the platform of Netflix were more than pleased with the final arrival. Spoiler alert!

Fortunately for Bridgerton lovers, the production finally gave the green light for a third season, and according to the novels by writer Julia Quinn, the next installment would be based on the story of Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson). As we will remember, each season will be inspired by the life of each Bridgerton brother.

Everything seems to indicate that now will be Benedict’s time to find his better half, which is why many fans wonder who he will be. Since the first installment of Bridgerton, this character has aroused great interest among Netflix subscribers because of his sexuality.

From the get-go, Benedict hasn’t just explored his sexuality to his own liking, and he’s already talked about his relationship aspirations in the past. To the surprise of many, this characteristic member of the family was recently involved in a rather raunchy intimate scene.

Because of this, showrunner Chris Van Dusen was involved in a discussion about Benedict’s sexuality in one of his recent interviews. According to the words of Van Dusen, this character is trying to discover from his own experience where is the best place for someone like him to fit.

“Being the second child allows him more freedom to do the things he loves as a creative activity.”

According to Julia Quinn’s third novel, titled An Offer From a Gentleman, Benedict Bridgerton marries a young woman named Sophie Beckett. This she turns out to be a mysterious woman, who first sees Benedict at a masquerade ball.

Benedict’s love story is very Cinderella-esque, as two years pass before the couple is reunited and has a happy ending with a marriage. Of course, the actor Luke Thompson did not hesitate to reveal further details about the life of his character:

“Benedict has such a lovely openness and fluidity overall, and that’s really, really fun to play because he could go anywhere. There’s obviously a way to go, so we’ll see what happens with Benedict, but we’re just in the second season, so there’s a lot of room for him to explore all sorts of things.”