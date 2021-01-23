Bridgerton: Season 2 will have the couple Regé-Jan Page

Netflix has already announced the renewal of Bridgerton for a 2nd season and now the creator of the series, Chris Van Dusen, has officially released who will be the leading couple of the new season of the series. Will we have Simon (Regé-Jan Page) and Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) back?

Bridgerton season 2 will have new focus

Van Dusen commented on the series in an interview for the television show Today with Hoda and Jenna, which aired this Thursday morning (21).

Bridgerton’s creator said the story will focus on finding a suitor for his older brother, Anthony, who is played by British actor Jonathan Bailey (Broadchurch).

Chris Van Dusen also confirmed that the second season of the series will be inspired by the book The Viscount Who Loved Me, written by Julia Quinn and part of the saga of the same name.

Will Simon and Daphne return for season 2 of Bridgerton?

Phoebe Dynevor had previously said she didn’t know what to expect from Daphne for season 2 of Bridgerton. The actress said, in an interview with Deadline, she believed the story would be about Anthony, but that she expected Daphne to be involved in some way in the plot and was anxious to know how it would happen.

The creator of the series, when asked about the presence of the protagonists of the 1st season, commented that they will always be an important part of the show and that he hopes to see them in the new season. But he reminded fans that Simon and Daphne are now Duke and Duchess of Hastings, getting further away from the family.

That is, they should appear in the new episodes, but they will not have the same prominence as before.