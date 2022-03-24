Bridgerton: Season 2 Will Have ‘A Lot Of Sexual Tension’, Says Actress

Bridgerton fans can look forward to a much more intense second season. That’s what actress Simone Ashley (Sex Education) suggested, who will make her series debut in the new episodes. She will play Kate Sharma, a newcomer to London, who will be Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) new love interest.

“Season two is much braver,” said the actress. “There’s a lot of drama and a lot of sexual tension. My parents will attend — but not with me.”

The actress also compared the series to a real-life fairy tale. According to her, Sharma’s relationship with Bridgerton reveals two complex characters with many personal problems that should interfere in their relationship. She also took the opportunity to highlight the good relationship she had with Bailey and how it helped in the production.

“It’s like a fairy tale,” Ashley explained. “But, you know, it’s not your typical fairy tale because these two characters are incredibly complex. For lack of a better expression, they are wretched people with a complicated history. Johnny and I have amazing working chemistry… We’ve always supported each other from the start; it’s a partnership”.

Bridgerton season two

“Bridgerton Season 2 follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Beiley), the family’s eldest brother and viscount, as he searches for his ideal wife. Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meet their impossible standards seems doomed until Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) arrive from India.”

Bridgerton Season 2 hits Netflix on March 25th.