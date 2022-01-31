Bridgerton: Season 2 Will Feature Spicy Dinners Between Penelope And Colin

Bridgerton: Scheduled to premiere on March 25th on Netflix, the 2nd season of the Bridgerton series, which became very famous for the plot and the saucier episodes, will get even hotter. Actress Nicola Coughlan has revealed some details about the romance between Penelope and Coli, played by Luke Newton.

Inspired by Julia Quinn’s novels, the new season will have 8 episodes and the episodes are expected to be an adaptation of the second book in the franchise, called “The Viscount Who Loved Me”.

Unlike the first season, which focused on Daphne’s relationship with the Duke of Hastings, this time we will follow the Bridgerton family’s older brother, Anthony, in search of a wife.

Coughlan commented on the success of the series on Netflix, which has reached the level of one of the most watched series on the platform, currently second only to Round 6 (Squid Game).

The actress also pointed out that, before having hotter scenes between Luke, they were playing around with how it could be and about the romance between the characters. “Oh God, yes, it will happen! We used to joke about it, really inappropriate jokes like, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if we did this while having sex?’ And then, as time goes on, it becomes more real. Now it’s not funny anymore! Everyone’s like, ‘You’re going to have to kiss Luke! On the lips!’” said Penelope’s interpreter.

Bridgerton season 2 synopsis

When a new family arrives in town, Anthony believes he’s finally found a suitable candidate: Edwina (Charithra Chandran). The problem is that the character is accompanied by her older sister, Kate (Simone Ashley), who is suspicious of her future brother-in-law’s true intentions.

Showrunner Chris Van Dusen has confirmed that the Bridgerton series has been renewed for seasons 3 and 4 exclusively for Netflix, with Shondaland producing.