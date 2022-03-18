Bridgerton Season 2: Why the actors signed a contract for intimate scenes

Bridgerton is one of the most successful series in recent years. Premiering with eight episodes on Christmas 2020, streaming platform Netflix’s period drama became the most-watched series for the first 28 days after its release. Everything is set for the premiere of season 2 which will debut on March 25, and fans can’t wait to see how the different romantic stories of their favorite characters will unfold.

Let’s remember that the first season of Bridgerton was focused on the romantic relationship between Daphne and Simon Basset the Duke of Hastings. It was a wave of intense episodes, especially for its risqué scenes in terms of intimacy and scenes that included sex between some romantic partners.

Bridgerton’s second season will focus on the life of Lord Anthony, Daphne’s older brother, who is played by Jonathan Bailey. His character will join that of newcomer Simone Ashley, named Kate Sharma. Both will establish a relationship throughout this installment, but not without first having some disagreements.

Fans are aware that the upcoming episodes of Bridgerton will be no less intense than the first season, as the sex scenes will be present as well. And while Bailey and Ashley spoke in an interview with Radio Times about what’s coming with the new stories, they also touched on their experiences filming these types of scenes for season 2, revealing that they had to sign a contract that laid out details. specific.

Surely Bridgerton fans did not know that before shooting the sex scenes in the Netflix drama, the stars had to sign a contract. According to Ashley, explaining how she felt shooting sixth grade scenes in season 2, she admitted that she was in an environment that made her feel confident as they worked with an intimacy coordinator who encouraged them to do a good job.

It should be noted that in order to film sex scenes, the protagonists of Bridgerton signed a consent contract before arriving on the set. According to the Sunday Times, Bailey and Ashley signed a contract stating what they were willing to show on screen and how they would touch each other. This explained Jonathan Bailey:

“Nobody walks into a scene trembling, worrying about how it’s going to turn out; if you’re worried you can talk to them. It turns the sex scenes into a choreographed dance.”