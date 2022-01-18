Bridgerton Season 2: When does it premiere and what awaits Eloise and Penelope?

Bridgerton is the historical fantasy-romance drama produced by Shonda Rhimes and created by Chris Van Dusen, inspired by the series of novels of the same name written by Julia Quinn for Netflix. The series premiered its first eight episodes on Christmas 2020, with the second installment expected to hit the streaming platform in just over two months.

Brigerton fans were initially expecting season 2 in late 2021, but the series has seen delays in its premiere due to the global health crisis currently gripping the world, and particularly television shows. It was in the spring of last year, when the crew and cast were finally able to return to the film set to shoot the next episodes.

It should be noted that the production of the successful drama was also affected by the safety and prevention protocols on the film set. A series of events related to covid-19 temporarily paralyzed filming, however, it was able to finish on time during the last months of 2021.

Bridgerton Season 2 will be just as exciting as the first installment. Although the Netflix television adaptation focused its first episodes on Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and her romance with the Duke of Hastings Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) until they got married, season 2 will focus on the brother eldest of the family, Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey).

Bridgerton fans will get to see Anthony this time searching for the other half of him in love, and he will find her in KateSharma (Simone Ashley). And although the two of them will be the protagonists of this new story, according to the executive producer, Chris Van Dusen, two more characters will also be in the focus of the plot with interesting stories related to the so-called marriage market.

It turns out that in Bridgerton Season 2, which premieres March 25, Anthony’s sister, Eloise (Claudia Jessie), is forced to make herself available to the suitors, despite her disdain for the process of finding the girl. Ideal pair. But, things won’t be easy for her, as she’s a character who doesn’t like to be told what she has to do, Van Dusen confirmed to TV Insider.

The situation will also be difficult for Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). The producer explained, that in season 2 of Bridgerton now that everyone knows that she is the author of the gossip column, as a writer and socialite she is going to have serious problems as she is caught between two worlds. Will she be seen sailing into a romance with Anthony’s younger brother, Colin (Luke Newton)?