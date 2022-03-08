Bridgerton Season 2: What romantic series you need to see before it premieres

With a release date scheduled for March 25, Bridgerton Season 2 is one of the original Netflix productions that has caused the most expectations among lovers of the period romantic genre. Created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes, it is a groundbreaking adaptation of Julia Quinn’s books of the same name that follows the exploits of siblings from a prestigious London high-society family during the English Regency period of the 19th century. .

While in the first season the show presented on screen the love story of the oldest daughter of the Bridgertons, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), with the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), the second installment will show the story of Anthony (Jonathan Bailey). It is based on the second volume of Quinn’s book series with a story from enemies to lovers, in which the young man realizes that it is time to settle down and start a family, although it will not be as easy as it was at first. imagined.

Although its premiere is only days away, Bridgeron fans have time to see some of the most popular series in the genre that will undoubtedly shorten the wait.

1. 1883

Released on December 19, 2021, 1883 is one of the long-awaited prequels to the famous Yellowstone series, which follows the story of the ancestors of the Dutton family and how they came to own the land that would later become the largest ranch and famous of the United States in fiction.

Produced for the Paramount + platform, it stars an all-star cast led by Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, Audie Rick, Eric Nelsen, and James Landry Hébert, among others.

Consisting of ten episodes and ending on February 27, the series seamlessly blends romance, drama, adventure and action as it follows the Dutton family in the late 19th century on their perilous journey as pioneers through the great plains from Texas to Montana, to establish what would eventually become Yellowstone Ranch. All narrated with the voice of the romantic eldest daughter of the family, Elsa (played by Isabel May), who sees the expedition as a great adventure.

2. The Golden Age

The Gilded Age is an HBO original period production created, written and directed by Julian Fellowes (also known for Downton Abbey), set in New York City in the late 19th century. Premiered on January 24, 2022 and still in broadcast, the network has already advanced the renewal for a second installment.

Starring Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Denée Benton and Louisa Jacobson, The Gilded Age depicts the dynamics of early New York high society detailed with magnificent staging and rich costumes, the performance and the customs of the marked division of classes of that time full of contrasts, without forgetting the romance and drama.

3.Outlander

With the recent premiere of the first episode of the sixth season of Outlander, fans of the famous Starz network series saw the end of a long wait after two years of being off the screen. The arrival of the long-awaited batch of 8 new episodes began on March 6, to continue the fantastic story of Claire and Jamie Fraser, played by the talented Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan who lead a stellar cast.

Adapted from the novels of the same name by writer Diana Gabaldon, since Outlander debuted in 2014, it has captivated audiences with its brilliant staging and magnificent blend of fantasy, romance, drama, and history. More than seven years later, it leads the list of romantic productions and although it is not a Netflix production, it is the server in charge of distributing it worldwide, along with Star+ for Latin America and Movistar+ in Spain, among others.