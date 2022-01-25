Bridgerton Season 2: This is the star in the drama who is possibly pregnant

In December of the year 2020, Bridgerton debuted with his arrival on the Netflix streaming service, and thanks to it, his fame has increased considerably since then. However, thanks to the advance offered, various theories began to speculate about the pregnancy of the second oldest daughter, Eloise (Claudia Jessie). Spoiler alert!

The various love stories that are usually seen in Bridgerton caused a sensation in viewers, and this series is based on the saga of novels by American author Julia Quinn and each season is based on a different book. As mentioned above, the second installment is based on the second book titled “The Viscount Who Loved Me”, however, this Netflix drama is also allowed to take creative license to add new stories and characters to the script.

As we well know, a selection of images from the second season of Bridgerton was recently released, which aroused the intrigue of all fans of this series. Along with photos of the central couple, Viscount Anthony Bridgeton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), there was also one of Eloise with her best friend Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) in the library.

Before these images, the fans immediately began to focus their attention on Eloise, and many began to affirm that the Bridgerton sister was pregnant, and that is, in addition to highlighting a lump on her belly, the position of her hands hinted a lot.

With all of these fan reactions, entertainment editor Ross King explained the theory that Eloise might also be pregnant: “All the eagle-eyed fans watching the part where there’s a snap in the library and Eloise.” He thus he continued with his explanation:

“Chris Van Dusen, who is the showrunner, actually posted one of the photos and then he had one of those side-eyed emojis, so he’s saying there’s a lot more to it than meets the eye?”

If Eloise gets pregnant in this season, the whole plot will go off course, since it is not until the fifth book entitled “To Sir Philip, with love”, where this young woman finds true love and from this fruit she becomes pregnant.

The period drama is currently confirmed through season four, which will serve as an adaptation of Romancing Mr Bridgerton and centers on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). Until now we have to wait for March 25 to enter the adventures of this series.