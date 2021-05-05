Bridgerton: Season 2 Starts Recording With New Couple

Bridgerton: Filming for Season 2 of Bridgerton, a Netflix series, has officially begun. In the first shared photos of the set of recordings, we see the new main couple of the series: Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

Bridgerton New Couple

Based on Julia Quinn’s books, the series follows the Bridgerton family and their triumphs and broken hearts. The first season focused on the overwhelming romance between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (René-Jean Page).

The new episodes should focus on the protagonist’s brother, Anthony. Last season, he was torn between his love for his lover, Siena Rosso (Sabrina Bartlett), and his duty as the head of the family to marry well. Now, the character will have a new love interest: Kate Sharma.

In addition to the couple, Bridgerton’s new season is also expected to answer some of the questions left open, such as the end of Lady Whistledown’s anonymity and Colin’s (Luke Newton) reaction after the scandals.

Netflix has not yet released the release date for the new Bridgerton episodes. However, fans can celebrate, as the series has already been renewed for the 3rd and 4th seasons.