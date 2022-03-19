Bridgerton Season 2: Revealed the premiere time of new episodes on Netflix

Bridgerton, the period drama created by Chris Van Dusen inspired by the homonymous saga of novels by Julia Quinn, which premiered in December 2020 on the Netflix streaming platform. The series will return with its season 2, and fans could not be more excited and attentive and wanting to know the release time of the next episodes, to know the new story that will focus on Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma. (Some season 2 spoilers)

The first thing for fans to keep in mind is that Bridgerton season 2 will be far removed from the story of Daphne and Simon Basset. The new episodes are adapted to the second novel by Julia Quinn and therefore will focus on the older brother of the family dynasty, specifically Anthony.

In Bridgerton Season 2, fans will find Anthony navigating the search for her love to walk her down the aisle, though not before going through some complications when he fails to find the one that meets her impossible standards. However, everything will change when Kate and her younger sister, Edwina Sharma, arrive from India.

In Bridgerton, Kate is fiercely protective of her sister, much like Anthony was with Daphne in the first season of the netflix drama. She only wants the best for Edwina, and in a twist she learns of the true ambitions of the older Bridgerton brother behind the marriage, and thus promises not to let it happen. However, he is totally determined to achieve his goal.

This will bring a series of conflicts and confrontations between Anthony and Kate. And without realizing it, with their attitudes they will only be awakening passions that they both have inside, which will lead them to enter a fun and romantic plot in another love story for the Bridgertons.

Bridgerton season 2 will premiere in less than a week. On Friday, March 25, 2022, fans will be able to have on their screens the new 8 episodes that will be available on the Netflix streaming platform starting at 12:00 a.m. m. PT / 3:00 a.m. m. ET In United States time.