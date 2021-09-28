Bridgerton: Season 2 Of The Series Brings The Sharma Family In Unpublished Photos

Bridgerton: This Monday, the 27th, Netflix released the first photos of the 2nd season of Bridgerton. Since its debut, the series has gained wide acclaim from the public, being renewed for another three consecutive years.

To give fans of the show a preview of things to come, the streaming service used their Twitter account. “Lady Whistledown just showed me these photos and I came running to share with you. Season 2 of Bridgerton opens in 2022,” he wrote in the caption.

In the comments of the publication, several fans were looking forward to the premiere of the new season. “NETFLIX YOU ARE AMAZING, I’ve never been so looking forward to a season,” wrote one netizen.

Bridgerton debuted on the platform in December 2020. Produced by Shonda Rhimes, the show is based on the literary series of the same name by writer Julia Quinn.

In the plot, viewers follow the life full of luxury, dramas and conflicts of high society during the British Regency.

The series’ cast consists of Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. Varley, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson, Sabrina Bartlett as Siena Rosso, Harriet Cains as Philippa Featherington, among others.

Stay tuned and don’t miss any news about movies and series!