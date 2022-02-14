Bridgerton Season 2: New trailer confirms what was known about Lady Whistledown

Undoubtedly, since Bridgerton’s debut on Christmas Eve in 2020, it caused quite a stir on the Netflix streaming platform, since then, this romantic drama was ranking in the top 10 for a long time, and now With finally a few weeks to go until the premiere of the second season, on March 25, 2022, viewers are more anxious than ever.

This Monday, February 14, the Netflix production released a more extensive look at what we will see on screens in the coming weeks with the premiere of this rather peculiar romantic drama. According to this first preview, both fans and society are anxious and fearful to know what Lady Whistledown’s next step will be.

In this 60 second show it shows many of the characters and their conflicts in the upcoming season. As we will remember, in the last episodes of the first season, the identity of Lady Whistledown was discovered by fans, to the surprise of Bridgerton lovers, this mysterious informant was none other than Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).

The clever editing shows the real Lady Whistledown in the final shot, who is seen to be enjoying writing these haunting lines. We’ve noticed how this character loves this status as the person who doles out these insights and secrets about some of the most powerful people.

Bridgerton has taught us that he loves to play with the expectations of his viewers, because, despite the identity of Lady Whistledown being revealed, hardly anyone imagined that Penelope would finally be the woman behind this sharp pen.

Recall that this second season will follow Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), Bridgerton’s older brother and viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife. Although this is not a very pleasant idea for Anthony, he is driven by his duty to uphold his family name.

When Anthony begins courting Edwina (Charithra Chandran), Kate (Simone Ashley) learns the true nature of his intentions and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal clashes only bring them closer, complicating matters on both sides. Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the new heir to her estate as Penelope continues to navigate high society while hiding her deepest secret from those closest to her.