Bridgerton Season 2: Lady Whistledown’s identity could soon be exposed

Without a doubt, Bridgerton has become one of Netflix’s most acclaimed dramas, and its debut began in 2020 when it landed on the well-known platform. Now, after a long wait, one of the biggest mysteries in the series will be revealed in the coming months.

Bridgerton is based on the novels of the same name, written by Julia Quinn, and the series follows the lives of eight of the Bridgerton siblings in their close-knit, prosperous society. The first season focused on the eldest daughter, Daphne Brigderton (Phoebe Dynevor), as she embarked on a search for love.

Now, in this second season, we will see the love story of older brother Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey). As we’ll recall, in season one, Lady Whistledown’s controversial high-society gossip column threatened to completely ruin her reputation and her chance at marriage.

Until now, the Bridgerton characters don’t really know what Lady Whistledown’s identity is, however, at the end of the first installment it was revealed to viewers that this unnamed character really is Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).

While the scandals often concerned the locals, not even those in high society could escape being written about. We saw a clear example in the first installment, and that is that, when Daphne finally met her husband, Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page), it was reported that he was taking too long to propose marriage, which made society doubt his courtship.

Later, when the couple gave the “I accept” before the altar, Lady Whistledown did not hesitate to create another wave of gossip, and that is, she suspected that an “indiscretion” had occurred between them. But, everything calmed down when time passed and a pregnancy had not been announced. But, after spending the year without news of a baby, Lady Whistledown did her thing again and questioned the couple’s fertility.

When viewers found out who it really was, Lady Whistledown released a statement, which read as follows: “Perhaps I will introduce myself one day, although dear reader, please know that decision will be left entirely to me. Sincerely, Lady Whistledown.” So possibly Penelope Featherington can show her true identity in the coming seasons.