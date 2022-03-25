Bridgerton: Good news for anyone who was missing the Lady Whistledown scandals. Bridgerton Season 2 is now available on Netflix! In the new episodes, the story will gain new protagonists. This time, it’s Anthony Bridgerton’s turn to look for a wife. “Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who will meet his impossible standards seems doomed until Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) arrive from India.

When Anthony begins courting Edwina, Kate discovers his true intentions—true love wasn’t at the top of her priorities—and decides to do everything she can to stop this union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal struggles only bring them closer together, complicating the situation for both sides.”

According to Simone Ashley, who gives life to the protagonist Kate, the new episodes will be even more spicy. “Season two is much grittier… There’s a lot of drama and a lot of sexual tension. My parents will watch it—but not with me!” she told ScreenRant.

Success

The plot based on the books The Bridgertons, by Julia Quinn, premiered in 2020 and was a great success among subscribers. Proof of this is that the production became the second most watched on streaming, behind only the South Korean series Round 6.