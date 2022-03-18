Bridgerton: Season 2 Gets Fun Behind-the-Scenes Video

Bridgerton: The second season of Bridgerton is just around the corner, and to increase fan expectations, Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes video of the new episodes.

Actresses Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington) and Claudia Jessie (Eloise Briidgerton) guide the video through period settings and show a little more of the actors in the scene. Check out:

According to the official synopsis released by Netflix, the new episodes follow Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) as he searches for his ideal wife. The mission seems ill-fated until Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) arrive from India.

The new episodes of Bridgerton arrive on Netflix on March 25, next Friday. It is worth remembering that the streaming has already renewed the series for 3rd and 4th seasons.