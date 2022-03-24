Bridgerton Season 2: Explain how Netflix drama will address Simon’s absence

Bridgerton, the successful period drama that premiered on Netflix at the end of 2020, is scheduled to return this Friday, March 25 through the streaming platform with eight new episodes of season 2, after more than a year of absence in fan screens. (Season 2 spoilers)

Netflix is ​​bringing back all the favorites that were present in the story of the first season of Bridgerton, except for one. As fans know, Simon Basset, known by his title as the Duke of Hastings, will not be part of the narrative debuting this weekend,

As previously reported, Rege-Jean Page did not renew her contract to appear in her role as Simon in Season 2 of Bridgerton. And thankfully, Netflix’s romantic drama won’t let his absence slip by when the next few episodes premiere on Friday. According to series creator Chris Van Dusen, he revealed to TV Line how they will approach the case:

“We reference Simon”

“In the first scene of season 2, Daphne mentions that she left her husband and her baby at home [to be there for Eloise’s debut]”

Bridgerton’s creator himself stated that unfortunately, it didn’t work out in terms of Rege being a part of the second season. However, her character remains in the story and thus will always be the Duke of Bridgerton. He went on to explain the producer, the following:

“He’s not going anywhere in show business. And just because we don’t see him, doesn’t mean he’s not there.”

There’s no doubt that this could be a decent way to keep the character alive as the series pivots to showcase the romance of Lord Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma, who will be the central focus of season 2, after narrating the Daphne and Simon’s romance in the first installment.

Something that Bridgerton fans should be clear about is that season 2 of the Netflix series will not have the same load of sexual scenes as it was shown in the first installment. This was confirmed by the mime Van Dusen, but he assured that instead there will be burning looks and intense moments for the characters.