Bridgerton Season 2: Chris Van Dusen reveals new details of the second installment

Next March 25, New Year 2022, the long-awaited second season of Bridgerton will premiere, the original Netflix drama that caused a sensation with its premiere in 2020. After a long wait, viewers will finally be able to see once again in screens the series created by Chris Van Dusen.

As we well know, this story is adapted from the novels of the same name by Julia Quinn. One of the most unfortunate news of this second season of Bridgerton is that this installment will not feature the presence of Regé-Jean Page, who became the breakout actor in Hollywood as the handsome Duke of Hastings.

These new eight episodes will be based on the love story of Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), Daphne’s (Phoebe Dynevor) older brother and heir to the title of Viscount. In the first season we saw him flirting and sleeping with an opera singer, a profile of a woman that did not fit with her noble social circles.

Now that he knows that he has an obligation to find a wife, he will try to charm Edwina (Charithra Chandran), a young woman recently arrived from India. However, when Edwina’s sister Kate (Simone Ashley) discovers that Anthony isn’t necessarily looking for true love, she tries to separate him from her sister.

However, just like his sister, Anthony slowly begins to really fall in love, not with Edwina, but with his stubborn older sister Kate. Throughout the story we will see how these characters evolve, who promise to make us fall in love with his great chemistry.

Thanks to this, executive producer Chris Van Dusen did not hesitate to give his point of view, and that is, without a doubt, this second season also promises to have a lot of passion, as happened with Daphne and the Duke of Hastings.

That is why Van Dusen promised that this romance will be “sweeping and beautiful as viewers expect.” To conclude with his confession about the second installment, Chris stated that “They are very passionate!”. Now all that remains is to keep waiting a few more weeks until Bridgerton is available on Netflix.