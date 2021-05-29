Bridgerton: Rupert Evans Up For Season 2 on Netflix

Bridgerton: Recently, Netflix announced that Rupert Evans will be cast in the 2nd season of Bridgerton, a series by Shonda Rhimes produced directly for streaming. According to the information released, the actor will play Edmund Bridgerton, the husband of Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell), who has a great love for his wife and their eight children.

Now 44 years old, Rupert Evans has distinguished himself in series such as Charmed and The Man in the High Castle. He arrives for Season 2 of Bridgerton alongside Shelley Conn, Calam Lynch, Charithra Chandran and Rupert Young.

The new episodes, however, will not feature the participation of Regé-Jean Page, who starred in the 1st season alongside Phoebe Dynevor. But, perhaps, because of the narrative of the series, this won’t be a big problem, considering that, by adapting Julia Quinn’s second novel, the producers will tell the story of Anthony Bridgerton (character of Jonathan Bailey).

Anyone who has read the original books knows how Edmund’s introduction to the plot takes place. Apparently, there will be very interesting conflicts to be discussed throughout the new episodes. Obviously, mysteries and romances will not be lacking in the period production, which was a great success in streaming.

Bridgerton: Netflix series to have two more seasons

As much as Julia Quinn’s collection of novels was somehow extensive and full of creative possibilities, it was still necessary for audiences to respond to Shonda Rhimes’ first Netflix project. With the success of the 1st season, the platform’s executives soon announced its renewal for other seasons.

“Bridgerton surprised us,” commented Bela Bajaria, vice president of series at Netflix, in an official statement released during the renewal announcement.

“The creative team, led by Shonda, knew the original material and delivered a beautiful, exciting and romantic drama for our members. They have some exciting plans for the future and we believe the audience will continue to resonate with this production,” she concluded.

Season 2 of the series is not yet scheduled for release.