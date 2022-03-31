Bridgerton: Revealed the entire cast that will star in the spin-off of the Netflix drama

Bridgerton, the Netflix romance drama, premiered all eight episodes of season 2 on Friday, March 25 after its long absence from fans’ screens. Inspired by Julia Quinn’s series of novels of the same name, it has garnered critical acclaim and enormous support from legions of fans worldwide.

Bridgeton Season 2, managed to accumulate a total of 193 million hours viewed in its first three days of release. Without a doubt, this is a feat that has only been achieved by the series created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes for Netflix and which was renewed for two more seasons. Building on its success since it first debuted on screen in December 2020, the Bridgerton universe is expanding with a previously announced spin-off. Now, the first faces that will be part of the leading cast of the series derived from the Netflix drama have been revealed.

Netflix announced on Wednesday the cast of Bridgerton’s miniseries Queen Charlotte, in which Golda Rosheuval will reprise her role as Queen Charlotte, while Adjoa Andoh will return as Lady Agatha Danbury and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton. Meanwhile, India Amarteifio will get into the skin of the young Queen Charlotte.

The story of the Bridgerton spin-off reveals that she was engaged to the mysterious King of England against her will, Charlotte arrives in London only to realize that she is not exactly what the royals expected. And as she learns to navigate the palace, high society and her unpredictable husband, she becomes one of Europe’s most unforgettable monarchs.

Netflix also added the cast of Queen Charlotte to Michelle Fairley, who will play Princess Augusta, whose Netflix description reveals that determined to maintain her family’s power, the Dowager Princess does whatever it takes to secure her son’s place as monarch in the midst of a changing and modernized Britain.

Corey Mylchreest stars as young King George. Handsome, charismatic and a bit of a mystery, George has always bowed to the restrictions placed on him as the Crown. Until now, having to share his space and his bed with his new wife forces George to come face to face with his hidden demons. Likewise, Arsema Thomas plays the young Agatha Danbury, who is under the control of a much older husband, takes advantage of the arrival of Charlotte to find her own path in society.

In the new Netflix series, Agatha has a deep understanding of the once-divided social scene and the intricacies of marriage. She becomes a guiding light for the new Queen, all while she finds her own voice and power from the one we will soon recognize as Bridgerton’s iconic Lady Danbury. Completing the cast are Sam Clemmett as the young Brimsley, Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim as Adolphus, Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury and Hugh Sachs as Brimsley.