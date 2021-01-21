Bridgerton: Netflix series renewed for season 2

After much speculation, Netflix finally announced the official renewal of Bridgerton for season 2. The series is produced by Shonda Rhimes directly for the streaming platform. The cast includes names like Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page, who play the protagonists in a breathtaking novel.

Bridgerton’s renewal was long awaited as the series became one of Netflix’s most watched shows. The announcement also confirmed that the new season will follow Julia Quinn’s second novel about the Bridgerton family. Thus, the focus should be on the character Anthony (played by Jonathan Bailey).

With this news, the streaming platform suggests that all novels in this saga by the American writer see new seasons of the series in the future.

The expectation now is around whether Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Ruby Barker, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Luke Newton and Ruby Stokes return with their characters in Season 2.

Learn about Bridgerton, Shonda Rhimes series, on Netflix

Bridgerton’s first season debuted on the Christmas holiday on Netflix and introduced young Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) to marry her future great love of life – which she later discovers is the Duke of Hastings (by Regé-Jean Page ). However, as the story progresses, we see that this will not be an easy task at all.

Created by Chris Van Dusen and executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Bridgerton has been watched by around 63 million subscribers worldwide.

Although there were some doubts about the work with Season 2, Netflix confirmed that filming will begin in the North American spring (between late March and mid-June), despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Thus, it seems, the new episodes should open next Christmas, in December 2021.

Let’s wait for news!