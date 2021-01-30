Bridgerton: Netflix series gets incredible musical on TikTok

Success of Netflix, the Bridgerton series gained a musical dramatization on TikTok. After the premiere of the series on streaming, Abigail Barlow, a 22-year-old singer and songwriter, and Emily Bear, a 19-year-old songwriter and pianist, created a Broadway musical inspired by the events of Bridgerton.

The first ballad to be written and posted by Barlow was “Daphne’s Song”, a song that describes Daphne’s feelings when she starts falling in love with Simon. The video currently has 1.5 million views.

However, “Burn for You”, posted on the same day as the first, was the song that, in fact, went viral on the platform. The composition was inspired by the torrid scene from episode 5, in which Simon says to Daphne: “I burn for you”. The song has been viewed 4.5 million times.

After the success of the videos, the composer summoned her friend Emily to help her compose the musical narrative. The two declared to work very well together and, since they formed the partnership, they have already written 10 more songs for the project.

The compositions include songs for characters Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie), opera singer Siena Rosso (Sabrina Bartlett) and Lady Violet (Ruth Gemmell), the Bridgerton family matriarch.