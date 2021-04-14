Bridgerton: Netflix renews series for 3ª and 4ª seasons

Bridgerton: The success of the Bridgerton series in its first season brought a lot of confidence to Netflix, so much so that the streaming giant confirmed the renewal of the series for the 3rd and 4th seasons. The information was published on Tuesday (13) in the official profile of the company on Twitter.

“Dear readers, it looks like we have a special announcement to make: Bridgerton will be back for the third and fourth seasons. The author who writes to you will need more ink ”, joked the company in a letter written by the character Lady Whistledown.

Currently, the series of Shonda Rhimes is in the second season in production and has no release date yet. In this new season, already confirmed names in the cast are those of Simone Ashley, Shelley Conn, Calam Lynch, Charithra Chandran and Rupert Young.

One of the most felt losses was the departure of Regé-Jean Page, who played Simon Basset. Emerging star of the show, the confirmation that he would not be in the 2nd year has more to do with the original story. Adapted from the book series “The Bridgertons”, by writer Julia Quinn, the series is covering the different stories of each book in each season.

Absolute success

The renovation was already expected because of the resounding success of the production. According to Netflix itself, Bridgerton is the most watched series in its history, being viewed by over 82 million accounts through January 2021, even though it premiered just a month earlier. The previous record was for The Witcher, which was assisted by 76 million registered accounts.

The series unfolded so much that it even gained a musical dramatization on TikTok. Abigail Barlow, a 22-year-old singer and songwriter, and Emily Bear, a 19-year-old songwriter and pianist, created a Broadway musical inspired by the events of the show.

Happy with the news?