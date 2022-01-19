Bridgerton: Netflix Releases New Images from Season 2; look!

Bridgerton: Netflix released new footage from the second season of Bridgerton on Wednesday afternoon. The eight photos revealed by the streaming give more details about Kate – Anthony’s new romantic interest – Penelope, Lady Danbury and Edwina. Check out:

Produced in conjunction with Shondaland, Bridgerton is the second most watched series on Netflix. The new episodes of the production must accompany Daphne’s brother, Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey).

“Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a suitor who meets his impossible standards doesn’t seem to go well, until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) arrive from India. When Anthony begins courting Edwina, Kate discovers his true intentions — since finding true love isn’t one of her priorities — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. the two only bring them closer, complicating the situation for both,” reads the official synopsis for the second season.

In addition to Bailey, Ashley and Chandran, the cast includes Nicola Coughlan, Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Nicola Coughlan, Phoebe Dynevor, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Claudia Jessie, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Newton, Luke Thompson and Julie Andrews.

The series returns with new episodes on March 25 on Netflix.