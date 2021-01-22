Bridgerton: Netflix is trying to remove its scenes

Netflix’s Bridgerton series is suffering from copyright infringement. That’s because, according to what Fox News learned, several sites that share pornography are using the series’ erotic scenes on their platforms.

The scenes in question, taken out of context, have already accumulated thousands of views and many users who watched them may not even know that this is an original Netflix production.

Also according to the website, actress Phoebe Dynevor, who plays the protagonist Daphne Bridgerton, is very uncomfortable with the information, since her image is being exploited in an improper way. Netflix executives, however, are already articulating to remove content from porn sites.

“I never felt like the sex scenes were there just because of the sex scenes,” said the actress in an interview with The Wrap. “There is a whole story behind everything. There is the sexual evolution of Daphne and it was very important to do everything in the right way ”, she explained, defending the development of the series.

Porn sites share sex scenes seen on Netflix’s Bridgerton

An anonymous source, linked to the Netflix series production team, spoke on behalf of the team and the cast in a conversation with The Sun. “Bridgerton’s sex scenes are appearing on obscene websites and generating horror and anger among the cast and the production team. Despite the eroticism, the focus of the series is not that ”, she said.

“This is a drama series based on prestigious best-selling novels [written by Julia Quinn]. To summarize the production in pure obscenity is something that is already crossing limits, ”she added. According to her, it is even more frustrating for Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page, two young actors at the beginning of their careers, to have to go through this type of situation.

We will wait for the case to be resolved as soon as possible.