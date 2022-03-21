Bridgerton: Netflix Drama Season 2 Episode Title List

After the premiere of the first season of Bridgerton and the incredible success it achieved, the Netflix platform went live to film season 2 with a new story that could surprise all fans. This time around, viewers will see the older Bridgerton man, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), go mad with love upon meeting a woman on one of his tours. However, the titles of the episode list of the drama, it seems that they will not favor it at all.

According to one of Netflix’s press releases a few months ago, it claimed that Bridgerton season 2 will not be centered around Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon, due to actor Regé-Jean Page not returning for the season. Reason for which the novels of the creator of the series Julia Quinn, in the version of Anthony Bridgerton, will be adapted, and this is one of the small synopses that were revealed:

“Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems fruitless until Kate and her younger sister, Edwina Sharma, arrive from India.”

Now, what viewers can expect from Bridgerton season 2 in terms of the story is out in the open, but now fans can get a little more detail with the episode titles. In fact, like the first season, the new installment will also consist of eight episodes.

Bridgerton Season 2 episode 1: “Rake Capital R”.

Bridgerton Season 2 episode 2: “On the Races.”

Bridgerton Season 2 episode 3: “A Bee on Your Hood.”

Bridgerton Season 2 episode 4: “Victory”.

Bridgerton Season 2 episode 5: “An Unthinkable Fate.”

Bridgerton Season 2 episode 6: “The Choice.”

Bridgerton Season 2 episode 7: “Harmony”.

Bridgerton Season 2 episode 8: “The Viscount Who Loved Me.”

It is true that the events of what happens in each of the episodes are kept secret, but fans can make their own speculations based on their titles. However, there is a lot for viewers to explore from the title, especially since the last episode says, “The Viscount Who Loved Me,” something that presumes that Anthony could fail with his new love.

Recall that part of what has been revealed from Bridgerton season 2, is that Anthony decides to woo and marry the beautiful Edwina (Charithra Chandran). But his determination runs into trouble when he meets his older sister Kate (Simone Ashley) who is fiercely protective of her sister, much like Anthony is with Daphne. Kate only wants the best.

However, in a twist, she learns of Anthony’s true ambitions behind the marriage and promises not to let it happen. While she tries to avoid him, they both fall in love little by little, which will bring a great adventure for fans on March 25 when Bridgerton season 2 is released on the Netflix platform.