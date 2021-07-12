Bridgerton: Netflix Considers Creating Fan Convention and Series Game

That the Bridgerton series launch at the end of last year was a success, everyone already knows. And, by all appearances, Netflix should take advantage of the hype. According to The Hollywood Reporter portal, the company is planning to expand the franchise into new modes, including a convention for fans and even adapting the story to a video game.

Reports released by the portal suggest that the convention should be inspired by a period ball. Fans will receive costumes according to the occasion and will be able to interact with others through dance cards. In addition, the soundtrack will consist of classic versions of pop songs, as in the series.

Regarding the video game, it is not yet known how the story will be adapted. In addition to Bridgerton, the Stranger Things, Narcos and The Dark Crystal series also gained their own games.

Bridgerton’s second season is already in production and is set to premiere in 2022. The new episodes should focus on Daphne’s brother Anthony and her new love interest Kate. In addition, questions left open, such as the end of Lady Whistledown’s anonymity and Colin’s reaction to the scandals, will also be addressed.

The new wave, however, will not have the presence of Regé-Jean Page, who starred in the 1st season alongside Phoebe Dynevor. Remember that the series has already been renewed for the third and fourth seasons.