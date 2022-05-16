Bridgerton: Netflix confirms change in the history of season 3 of the show

Ever since the first season of Bridgerton kicked off in 2020, viewers have been watching the wealthy families of 19th-century London. Managing to become one of the most watched programs on the Netflix platform, occupying the first positions of its top 10. Currently the program is preparing for its third installment and a great change that many viewers expected has already been confirmed.

Each of the Bridgerton seasons are based on the books by its creator Julia Quinn, which follows the story of each of the Bridgerton brothers. The first installment followed the book “The Duke and I”, with the story of Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke of Hasting, Simon (Regé-Jean Page). While the second part the romance of Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), who fell madly in love with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

After the success of Season 1, which followed the book more closely, Bridgerton’s second installment deviated a bit from the books, “The Viscount Who Loved Me.” So it should come as no surprise that the show’s next season is also taking its own course. In fact, the same Netflix platform and one of the main stars of the drama have confirmed the story that will be seen in the third installment.

As confirmed by actress Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope in Bridgerton, the third season will focus on her character and Luke Newton’s Colin. The Netflix platform also confirmed the news by publishing the characteristic publications of Lady Whistledown.

“I’ve kept that secret for weeks after season 2,” added Nicola Coughlan.

“Just like Lady Whistledown, I’ve been keeping a big secret for quite some time… but I can finally tell you that @bridgertonnetflix season 3 is the story of Colin and Penelope,” Netflix confirmed.

Bridgerton Season 3 was expected to follow with Julia Quinn’s third book titled “An Offer From a Gentleman”. Which followed the story of Benedict (played by Luke Thompson). However, Netflix will go straight for the fourth book, “Romancing Mister Bridgerton,” which is the love story of Penelope and Colin.

Interestingly, the Bridgerton season 2 finale saw Penelope’s heart break when she heard Colin say that he would never court her. So now fans will have to wait for the third installment to find out if she can get over her words and how they might fall in love after those heartbreaking scenes.