Bridgerton: Names changed after Regé-Jean Page left

A few days after the news that Regé-Jean Page will not be in Season 2 of Bridgerton, the Netflix drama announced on Monday that it is adding two more new members to the cast. Shelley Conn and Calam Lynch join the series’ sophomore team.

Conn will play Mary Sharma, daughter of an earl, whose marriage involved his family in a scandal at one point. Lady Mary has now returned to London with her daughters and is forced to endure the judgment of high society once again. She is the stepmother to Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) ‘s new love interest, Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley, also a Bridgerton rookie.

Lynch, for his part, will play Theo Sharpe, an assistant printing worker who fights for everyone’s rights.

As previously reported, Charithra Chandran and Rupert Young will also be introduced in Season 2, the first as Kate’s sister, Edwina, and the last as a brand new character, Jack, the newest member of high society with a connection to one of their most notable families. The character has no ties to Julia Quinn’s books.

On Friday, streaming confirmed that Page will not return as the Duke of Hastings in the next production cycle. The change came as no surprise, considering that Season 2 will be based entirely on Quinn’s second book and will focus on finding a bride for Lord Anthony.

In a continuation of the reinvented multiracial world of London’s high society from the early 1800s, the Scheffield family, with which Anthony engages in books, has been revamped as the Sharmas, of Indian descent.

Bridgerton was created by Chris Van Dusen, who is an executive producer at Shondaland.