Bridgerton: Jonathan Bailey confirmed what was suspected of the intimate scenes

Since Bridgerton’s debut in 2020, Netflix subscribers have been hooked on this period drama packed with romance and plenty of scandal and sex scenes. This series is based on the novels by writer Julia Quinn, and follows the history and lives of society’s elite, as Lady Whistledown watches their every move.

Recall that the first season was based on Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), and her intentions and desires to marry for love. On this trip, she meets Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), the prestigious man whom she initially uses to make her more attractive to other singles who are pursuing her.

On this journey, both young people end up falling in love in a very passionate way, causing the hearts of Netflix subscribers to accelerate strongly at all times. This was one of the most talked about drama couples by all, however, despite the success of Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton fans were disappointed when it was announced that the Duke of Hastings would not be in this season.

This second season of Bridgerton, the story focuses on the search for a girlfriend by Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), however, the oldest of the brothers is not interested in romance. Season 2 promises to be just as racy as the first installment, and Bailey shared what it’s like to film the show’s steamy sex scenes.

Thanks to a recent interview, Jonathan Bailey from Bridgerton, shared what it has been like to record the intimate scenes of the characters, and that is, they all looked so real because of an intimacy coordinator, who is able to do magic in the studio with their techniques. These were the words of the actor:

“The thing is, with storytelling and filmmaking, you want to have a safe space where everyone feels like they can raise their hand and offer a suggestion without discrimination or feeling self-conscious, without being coerced into a different way of doing things. And it makes perfect sense to have someone there who is basically a communicator who can quickly identify any areas where people might feel vulnerable or sensitive.”

Although sexuality in Bridgerton is not intended to be “free”, according to the thoughts of Jonathan Bailey, it has every intention of being an expression of “humanity”, as well as breaking the taboos of that very conservative time. As it happened with the case of Daphne, who experienced a sexual awakening, which was of great importance for the development of her character.

Thanks to the hiring of this intimacy coordinator, now Jonathan Bailey, and the rest of the actors feel more confident and more “in control” of their performance by creating a safe space for the actors.