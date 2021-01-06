Bridgerton is the 5th most-watched original series on Netflix

According to data released recently, the Bridgerton series, headed by Shonda Rhimes on Netflix, has already been seen by around 63 million subscribers worldwide. With these numbers, the original production entered the ranking of most viewed series on the streaming platform, occupying the fifth position.

Bridgerton is only behind the 1st season of The Witcher, the 3rd season of Stranger Things, the 4th season of La Casa de Papel and the docusseries Tiger King.

It is certainly a very impressive number that shows the success of this delicate period drama. Shonda Rhimes’ production reached a huge audience in a relatively short time, as it was released on the Christmas holiday on December 25th.

However, it is worth noting that Netflix bases its numbers on subscribers who have watched at least two minutes of its content. The news comes just weeks after the streaming giant announced that the miniseries O Gambito da Rainha drew 62 million viewers.

Learn more about Shonda Rhimes’ Bridgerton on Netflix

Based on novels by writer Julia Quinn, the series features Daphne (played by Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family. The girl is looking for a marriage that can give her an overwhelming passion. However, everything seems to be more difficult than she thought.

And several slanders are launched on her through the mysterious Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews), who seems to put her credibility at risk with the highly desirable Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).

The cast also features Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Ruby Barker, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Luke Newton and Ruby Stokes.

The first eight episodes of Bridgerton are available on Netflix.