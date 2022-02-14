Bridgerton: Here’s What Julia Quinn Thinks About Penelope Featherington’s Actress

Bridgerton has become an international success thanks to its unconventional romance, and, as we well know, this drama is based on the novels of the same name by author Julia Quinn, since its debut in 2020 through Netflix. The production has been a complete success.

Through her social networks, it was the same writer Julia Quinn who wrote a moving message to actress Nicola Coughlan, who gives life to Penelope Featherington. “Of all the characters I have created, no one has connected with readers like Penelope Featherington”, was the first thing that was read in the Instagram post along with a photograph of this character.

Of the cast members, Quinn has given the highest praise to Nicola Coughlan, since according to the author, of the characters Coughlan has been one of those who gave her life by changing her perspective. This was how she wrote in her long Instagram description:

“Of all the characters I’ve created, no one has connected with readers like Penelope Featherington.” “Everyone seems to see a part of her within themselves, myself included. I thought I knew who she was, inside and out, but then @nicolacoughlan came along and made her into something even more, more special, more three-dimensional, more Penelope.”

Of course, in the face of all these compliments that she received, Nicola Coughlan did not hesitate to respond with much love to the author, and the fans took it as one of the sweetest moments between these two professionals.

“Oh Julia, this is so incredibly sweet of you”… “It has been such an honor to play her, and I hope to continue to make you (and her) proud xxx.”

In December of last year 2021, the Bridgerton production announced its release date, which will be March 25 of this new year 2022 through the Netflix platform. In this new installment, we will see in action the story of Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his relationship with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

Although the romance of the first season between Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), and the Duke of Hastings, (Rege Jean Pagé), was a success, unfortunately it will not return, especially since the actor is no longer part of the cast, and in addition, the The story will focus on the older brother of the Bridgertons.

Now we just have to wait for the next premiere of this drama, where we will see a new family in action, which will be united in addition to marriage, by love and devotion. Julia Quinn’s goal in creating it was to show that family ties can be equal to or stronger than those of the Bridgerton family.