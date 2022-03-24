Bridgerton Creator Talks About Simon’s Absence From Season 2

Bridgerton’s second season will be marked by the absence of one of its most beloved characters. Following the revelation that actor Regé-Jean Page would not be returning to reprise his role as Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings. However, the reason for the character’s absence has not yet been revealed.

During the first season, one of the stories featured was the relationship between the polite Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and the rake Simon. As the series intends to follow the model of writer Julia Quinn, who presents the story of a different brother in each book, there isn’t much backstory for Simon and Daphne in the upcoming season.

To solve the mystery, series creator Chris Van Dusen spoke to TVLine and explained that while Simon will not appear on screen, his presence will still be felt. According to the producer, as the second season adapts a different book, Simon’s presence wouldn’t work in the story he wanted to tell, however, that doesn’t mean that the character has been forgotten.

“We reference Simon,” explained Dusen. “In the first scene of Season 2, Daphne mentions that she left her husband and baby at home [to be there for Eloise’s dance]. Sadly, it didn’t work out to have Rege in season two, but he will always be the Duke of Bridgerton. And just because we don’t see him doesn’t mean he’s not there.”

The second season of Bridgerton arrives on Netflix next Friday (25).